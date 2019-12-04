Giving Back: Local senior citizens honored during community luncheon

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Local business owners on Tuesday hosted a luncheon to honor senior citizens in our community.

The event, which was hosted by the owners of Soul2Sole Boutique and Vibez Restaurant and Lounge, invited people aged 60 to 100 to attend.

The day involved gift-giving, live music, poetry, dancing and a delicious meal.

Organizers of the event are from Awendaw and said it is important for them to give back to the community.

“It means a lot; just giving back and showing them appreciation for everything they have done for us,” said Stacia Dawson, owner of Soul2Sole Boutique. “With us becoming business owners, we want to give back to them – give them something forward to look forward to.”

This was the first year for the event.