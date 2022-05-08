UPDATE: Charleston County Government says the left turn lane onto Glenn McConnell from West Wildcat Blvd will be closed on June 6 from 9 a.m. to noon due to construction.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Construction on Glenn McConnell Parkway will impact traffic in West Ashley Sunday night.

Charleston County officials have announced construction for the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project to take place from May 8 through May 11.

Motorists can expect nighttime lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6:00 a.m as crews work on the eastbound inside lane in one-mile increments from Bees Ferry Road to Magwood Drive.