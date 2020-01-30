Glenn McConnell Parkway project Managers hold open house before construction begins

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCBD) – Every day, 35,000 people travel on Glenn McConnell Parkway everyday.

Experts say that in the next 20 years, that number is going to nearly double.

​​

​Currently, Glenn McConnell has 4 lanes, however a new project is underway that would widen the road with two additional lanes.

Those new lanes would run between Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive. ​

The project manager believes the widening will solve traffic congestion and provide pedestrian safety.

On Wednesday afternoon, manager held an open house to display the plans for the project that is likely to begin construction by the end of summer.

​

“It’s a capacity project that we are looking to present an update to the public. We’ve got our plans to about 70 percent completion so we’re wanting to show these exhibits to the public and invite them to give us feedback​,” says Sunshine Trakas, the Project Manager.

If you happened to miss the presentation tonight, you can still see those plan on the project’s website on Thursday when you click the link here

​