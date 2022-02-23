CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Next month, Charleston County will begin construction on the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project in West Ashley.

Road work to improve 2.1 miles of Glenn McConnell Parkway will start in March and will require lane closures for work to be completed at night, Charleston County officials said.

Motorists will be notified in advance of nightly lane closures.

Improvements to the roadway will happen between Magwood Drive to the Bees Ferry Road Intersection.

The county lists the following improvements:

The widening of Glenn McConnell Parkway from four lanes to six lanes starting west of Magwood Drive to the intersection with Bees Ferry Road.

Stoplight upgrades to three existing intersections and the addition of on new stoplight at Essex Farms Drive.

Multi-modal improvements including the construction of seven bus stops with shelters and bus pull outs.

Installation of a 10-foot-wide multi-use path (bicycles and pedestrians) adjacent to the east bound lanes of Glenn McConnell Parkway that will provide connectivity with existing sidewalks at Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive.

Roadway drainage modifications and improvements.

Improved landscaping and irrigation systems throughout the corridor.

Via Charleston County

According to officials, the project’s design was developed through two public meetings and approved by both the South Carolina Department of Transportation and the City of Charleston.

The project’s funding comes from the 2016 Charleston County Transportation Sales Tax and is managed by the Charleston County Public Works.

The project’s progress can be followed here.