MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- A vacation company that specializes in organizing golf trips around the world is expanding operations in Charleston County.

Founded in 1998, Golfbreaks by PGA TOUR helps golfers plan outings at courses throughout the United States and the world by arranging tee times, accommodations, ground transportation, tournament tickets, and more.

The company announced Thursday it would expand operations at its Mt. Pleasant office, a move that is expected to add 32 jobs in the next two years.

“We congratulate Golfbreaks by PGA Tour on the expansion of their Mount Pleasant facility, and we welcome the 32 new jobs added to our community,” Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said. “In doing so, they have helped us to further establish our town as a place folks can live, work, and of course, play golf. We look forward to their continued success here in Mount Pleasant for many years to come.”

The office, located at 474 Wando Park Blvd., has served as the company’s North American headquarters since 2016.

South Carolina’s golf industry has seen significant growth in recent years, and today’s announcement by Golfbreaks shows that this momentum is not slowing down,” Governor Henry McMaster said. “I congratulate Golfbreaks on their expansion and look forward to their continued growth in South Carolina.”

Individuals interested in joining the Golfbreaks team can visit the company’s careers page.