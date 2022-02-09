Google ranks Charleston pizza restaurant best in the state

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston pizza restaurant is the best in the state, according to a list put out by Google in celebration of National Pizza Day.

Baker’s Bar in South Windermere took the top spot in the state with 116 reviews and an average rating of 4.84.

Toni’s Detroit Style Pizza in Mount Pleasant came in close behind, with 383 reviews and an average rating of 4.82.

Another Mount Pleasant favorite, Orlando’s Pizza, ranked seventh with 174 reviews and an average rating of 4.74.

Park Pizza Co. and Slice Co. in Charleston and La Pizzeria in Mount Pleasant also made the list for the top 20 best pizza restaurants in the state.

See the full list below:

