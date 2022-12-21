GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – A federal grand jury on Wednesday indicted a Goose Creek man on charges connected to sexual exploitation of a minor.

Michele “Mike” Mancino (40) was indicted for production and possession of child sexual abuse materials. He faces up to 30 years in prison.

According to the indictment, “from at least November 2021, until December 2022, Mancino employed, used, persuaded, induced, enticed, and coerced a minor to engage in sexually explicit activity in order to produce a visual depiction of that conduct.”

He was also in possession of material involving a child under the age of 12, according to the report.

The Charleston Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations worked together on the case.