Goose Creek Mayor delivers State of the City Address

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Goose Creek Mayor Greg Habib on Thursday delivered the State of the City Address, focusing mainly on the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year.

He says that he is proud of the city’s response and ability to adapt to the unprecedented difficulties it faced in 2020.

Habib said that “the state of our city is strong… Goose Creek is perhaps the most well-placed city in the most well-placed state in the most well-placed region of our country to take advantage of the new economy.”

He referenced airline and auto manufacturers, tourism, and other industries bringing money to the area. Habib also noted that Goose Creek was ranked by Money Magazine as one of the best places in the world to live.

And “while national recognition and praise is good,” Habib said that his main focus is the quality of life for his residents.