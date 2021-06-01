Goose Creek Police Department sends challenge coins to children of fallen Capitol officer

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD) recently sent challenge coins to the children of Capitol Police Officer, Billy Evans, who was killed April 2 during an attack.

Officer Evans was working at a barricade set up around the U.S. Capitol as part of enhanced security measures following the January 6 insurrection when Noah Green slammed his car into the barricade, hitting and killing Evans.

His children, Abigail and Logan, are collecting challenge coins from various law enforcement agencies to remember their father’s legacy.

Goose Creek resident Carolyn Chase is a friend of the Evan’s family, and asked GCPD for coins to take to the children on a recent trip to D.C.

GCPD sent the coins, along with gift bags for each child, and sent them with Chase.