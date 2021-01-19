Gov. Henry McMaster will tour COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru in North Charleston on Tuesday

North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday, Governor Henry McMaster will visit the Lowcountry to tour Roper Saint Francis’ remote drive-thru vaccination facility.

The drive-thru facility is set up at the North Charleston Coliseum. Vaccinations are available for those 70 years old or older with an appointment.

The governor says he is hoping to get as many South Carolinians vaccinated as possible, as quickly as possible.

According to the governor, South Carolina has been allocated 822,000 doses, with the majority being distributed to hospitals. 245,000 doses are going to pharmacies, doctors’ offices, and long-term care facilities.

“It won’t be long before there’ll be ample vaccine. There will be short lines, if any lines at all, because we’ll have so much vaccine and so many places open to give it; but, until then, we’ve got to be smart, be careful, be patient, and be disciplined,” McMaster stated.

McMaster says five of the state’s 16 large hospitals have given out 91% or more of their doses of the vaccine.

The governor said because hospitals are the main places to get vaccinated right now, they need to make sure they’re moving as quickly as they can. He said hospitals are not to hold back any doses as the top priority is giving shots.

The governor also said the registration process to get a vaccination appointment is difficult and frustrating, but federal law requires every dose of the vaccine to be registered in the federal system before it can be given.

“The procedure that is expected is that they will, before the week ends or before the next shipment comes in which is certain days of every week, that every vaccination every one that they have — every dose that they have in that hospital is in somebody’s arm before that next shipment comes in. If they can give all the shots in three days, fine. Do it,” said McMaster.

Governor McMaster has asked hospitals to stop elective surgeries to aid in the COVID-19 vaccination distribution.