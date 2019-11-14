Gov. McMaster adding $10M to budget to help with flooding in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is adding $10 million to his budget to fun the City of Charleston’s plan to provide flooding relief in the medical district.

Mayor John Tecklenburg, Stormwater Director Matt Fountain and MUSC Health CEO and Vice President for Health Affairs Dr. Patrick Cawley announced the plan during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

“This is a critical component of our larger plan to fight flooding throughout our city,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg. “I am grateful that Governor McMaster has recognized the importance of this project and we look forward to moving forward as soon as funding is approved.”

The City of Charleston said the timing of this funding will allow for significant cost and time savings, since the Spring/Fishburne project is already underway.

Initial engineering for the shaft and tunnel system that will be constructed on Ehrhardt Street, located near the Medical University of South Carolina, Roper Hospital and the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, is already underway.