CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster brought his re-election campaign to Downtown Charleston Tuesday as he and Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette spoke at Wulbern-Koval Co. furniture store on Morrison Drive.

The message was about supporting small businesses, and the Governor says if he is re-elected, he will keep putting businesses first. He says the economy in the state is in a good spot because of the decisions he made during the pandemic to keep things open.

The Governor believes those decisions continue to help S.C. now, even during global challenges with supply chain issues and inflation

Governor McMaster credits “Accelerate S.C.,” a group he helped form as the pandemic was underway, whose sole job was to help the state re-open and recover.

The National Federation of Independent Business, which describes itself as a grassroots organization that advocates for small businesses, also endorsed Governor McMaster Tuesday.

Governor McMaster was grateful for their support, and promises to keep putting the people of South Carolina first:

“Ladies and gentleman, it is always about the people in South Carolina, we are proud of our people, 5.2 million proud happy South Carolinians, and we are on the way up…we thank you for the endorsement, thank you for the invitation to be here today, and we look forward to continuing to work vigorously for the success and happiness of people in our state.”

The general elections are around the corner, coming up on November 8th when Governor McMaster will face off against democratic candidate and former congressman, Joe Cunningham.