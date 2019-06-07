Gov. McMaster discusses hurricane preparedness at Charleston County EOC

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C.(WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster made his rounds throughout the state to discuss hurricane preparedness on Friday.

During his statewide tour, Gov. McMaster met with state and local emergency management officials in Charleston, who said that as long as we’re living in South Carolina, we know we’re going to have hurricanes.

“We want to prepare for the worst and hope for the best,” he said. “The key phrase is to be prepared.”

The governor also traveled to Conway and Beaufort County to talk about being hurricane prepared.