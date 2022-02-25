COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster has ordered flags to fly at half-staff Saturday in honor of the late Buck Limehouse.

Limehouse served as the state’s first Secretary of Transportation. He died February 3.

In a Tweet, McMaster ordered the “flags atop the State Capitol be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Saturday” in recognition of Limehouse’s “extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to South Carolina.”

McMaster also requested “flags over state buildings and buildings of the political subdivisions of this state similarly be flown at half-staff” to honor Limehouse.