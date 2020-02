CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster will be in the Lowcountry on Thursday to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for a new hotel.

“The Cooper” is located on the water along Concord Street and will expand Joe Riley Waterfront Park by about 400 feet.

The new full-service hotel will also have a new dock and marina.

Officials say the groundbreaking will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Concord Street which is located next to Fleet Landing.