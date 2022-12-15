JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A new gym is open on James Island just in time for your “new year, new me” mantra.

Planet Fitness opened its new club on James Island last month, but the company will hold a grand opening celebration at its location off Folly Road on Thursday afternoon.

The ribbon cutting – scheduled for 4:00 p.m. – will include raffles and special prizes for new members.

Guests can find the new Planet Fitness at 860 Folly Road and the grand opening celebration will take place Thursday between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.