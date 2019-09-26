Grant awarded to CCSD to help improve mental health in students

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new grant has been awarded to the Charleston County School District to improve mental health support for students.

The City of North Charleston on Thursday tweeted that the funding from Project Prevent – through the U.S. Department of Education – will be available to the district from January of 2020 until June of 2024.

The objective is to identify and help students exposed to violence, implement school-based strategies such as social-emotional learning curriculum, and small group interventions as well as individual counseling.

It will also ensure affected students receive supports through school-based mental health providers and referrals.