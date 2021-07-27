Grey Ghost Bakery announces expansion in Charleston County, will create new jobs

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A baking company, which prides itself in made-from-scratch cookies, announced plans to expand its location in Charleston County this week.

Grey Ghost Bakery was founded in 2011 and uses premium ingredients to create made-from-scratch, hand-formed cookies in a variety of flavors.

“When we relocated Grey Ghost Bakery to Charleston in 2014, we were leaving a commissary kitchen arrangement and wanted to build out our own bakery. We moved largely for lifestyle reasons but quickly discovered the amazing entrepreneurial community here,” said Grey Ghost Bakery Owner & Chief Baker Katherine Frankstone. “The support from fellow entrepreneurs and the local government support for small business have been incredible. We should have moved here sooner!”

The bakery’s $395,000 expansion will increase the company’s production and co-packing capabilities to meet growing demand, according to a news release.

“Charleston County is an appealing destination as all types of companies can find success. We appreciate the commitment Grey Ghost Bakery has made in our community, and we celebrate the 25 new jobs,” said Charleston County Council Chair Teddie Pryor.

The expansion project is expected to be completed by summer 2021 and will create 25 new jobs.

Those interested in applying should visit: https://greyghostbakery.com/pages/contact-us