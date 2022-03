JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A grocery and baby supply distribution is planned for Saturday on Johns Island.

The Community Resource Center is partnering with Greater St. John AME Church and Bundles of Joy for what they called a “massive groceries and baby supplies” distribution event on Saturday, March 5 beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The event will take place at Greater St. John AME Church (4326 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, John’s Island).