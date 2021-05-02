Grocery distributions, COVID-19 vaccine clinic happening this week in Summerville and N. Charleston

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center is gearing up for another week filled with grocery distributions and community vaccination efforts.

A massive grocery distribution will take place on Monday, May 3rd at the downtown Summerville Family YMCA (140 South Cedar Street, Summerville) beginning at 2:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Community Resource Center will partner with Fetter Health Clinic to offer single doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at the Ferndale Gym in North Charleston (1995 Bolton Street). 1,600 doses will be administered during the clinic, which begins at 7:00 a.m.

Then on Wednesday, you can stop by the Community Resource Center in North Charleston (3947 Whipper Barony Lane) for another massive grocery distribution starting at 2:00 p.m.

For more information, reach out to the Community Resource Center by calling 843-530-6473.