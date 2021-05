CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center will host two grocery distributions this week.

The first will be on Wednesday at the Community Resource Center beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The second will be Saturday at the Community Resource Center. This distribution will include groceries and baby supplies. It will begin at 2:00 p.m.

The Community Resource Center is located at 3947 Whipper Barony Lane.