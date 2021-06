A volunteer hands a box of food to David Medina, right, at a San Antonio Food Bank drive-through food distribution site held at Rackspace Technology, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Community Resource Center in North Charleston will host two grocery and hygiene product distributions this week.

The first will be on Wednesday, June 9 beginning at 2:00 p.m.

The second will be on Saturday, June 12 beginning at 2:00 p.m. This distribution will also feature baby supplies such as diapers and clothing.

The Community Resource Center is located at 2947 Whipper Barony Lane in North Charleston.