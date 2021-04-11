Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Volvo Car Stadium renovation project

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Work is already underway to renovate the Volvo Car Stadium on Daniel Island, but an official groundbreaking ceremony brought some special guests to town on the final day of the Volvo Car Open.

It will be a fresh look for the Daniel Island stadium after two decades of being South Carolina’s premiere tennis venue.

“This is the kind of thing we want people to know about South Carolina,” said Governor Henry McMaster, who attended Sunday’s groundbreaking ceremony.

“This facility is going to be just a place of excellence for sports, for tennis, for entertainment,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

Renovation began late last year, but an official groundbreaking ceremony was held with Gov. McMaster, Mayor Tecklenburg, and U.S. Senator Tim Scott in attendance just hours before the final match of the 2021 Volva Car Open.

Volvo Car Stadium | new stadium renderings

Leaders say the renovations will modernize the stadium and provide a quality experience to more fans, athletes, and performers.

“We’re adding a 70,000-square-foot building on the back to house all of our talent,” explained Bob Moran, president, Charleston Tennis. “Players, artists, whoever is coming in for an event – whether tennis or special events – will have every amenity possible.”

Increased seating will allow more people to enjoy events. For example, concert capacity shooting upwards from 7,500 fans to 11,000.

“Which is significant for us,” said Moran. “That allows us to do some bigger shows, some shows that we want that currently just don’t make sense; but now, we’re pretty much able to do whatever we want.”

Elected leaders attending Sunday’s ceremony spoke about the benefits Volvo Car Stadium brings to the Palmetto State.

“It increases capacity a bit, but importantly it adds flexibility to the kinds of events that can be easily staged here from small festivals to concerts to other kinds of gatherings,” said Mayor Tecklenburg.

“I’m thankful for Ben Navarro and Volvo for their investment in our state,” said Gov. McMaster. “Once done, this stadium will be the top venue for tennis in the nation.”

Work is expected to be completed on the stadium in 2022.