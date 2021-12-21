Group calls on CCSD to reject ‘Reimagine Schools’ proposal, invest the funds in local classrooms instead

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A community activist group has launched an online petition as they call on the Charleston County School District to reject a multi-million dollar offer from Coastal Community Foundation.

The organization, referred to as CCF, wants the district to approve a “Reimagine Schools” funding proposal which they said will create three community-based Innovation Commissions as part of a 10-year plan and improve 15-15 schools in the district.

According to the proposal, the plan would focus on schools in Districts 4, 9, 20, and 23. These areas include North Charleston, Downtown Charleston, Hollywood, Ravenel, and Johns Island.

Each commission would include a CCSD Board member, a Constituent School Board representative, School Improvement Council chairs, administrators for each school, and up to 10 at large members which could be teachers, parents, faith and business leaders, and other stakeholders.

The idea has sparked protests and concerns among parents, community members, and both district and school staffers.

A local activist group, Stand As One Charleston, is calling on the district to say no to the plan.

“The Coastal Community Foundation is asking Charleston County School District to approve a $32 million proposal to give management control to an unnamed third party group. CCF sought no educator or community input for the Reimagine Proposal,” said Stand As One in its petition.

They claim the organization has no experience in education and should not have any say in the future of local children.

Instead, the group wants CCSD to invest that money directly into local classrooms, investing in kids and not a private entity.

They also want to district to invest in strengthening existing “School Improvement Councils (SICs) so our community can have a real voice,” and to allow schools the ability to “create their own school improvement plans with input from their SIC.”

The Charleston County School Board is expected to further discuss the proposal during a meeting next month.

You can review the proposal online by clicking here and/or the online petition here.