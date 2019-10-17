Group requests funding for IOP Sea Turtle Hatchling Scavenger Hunt

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – The Isle of Palms Turtle Team and Exchange Club has asked the City of Isle of Palms for $6,000 to sponsor the Isle of Palms Turtle Hatchling Scavenger Hunt.

The goal is to help promote the roles turtles play on the island and ecology.

The city approved the sponsorship, so now there will be six bronze turtle hatchling plaques placed at Front Beach with educational turtle descriptions and the exchange club will write the clues.

“It’s a great opportunity for the three teams to work together and ultimately provide further education on the hatchlings, because it is something that a lot of people – as they come to the island – are really interested in the hatchlings and how they come about,” said Katie Riley, community service chair with the IOP Exchange Club.

Isle of Palms Exchange Club and turtle team want this project to be ready before summer 2020.