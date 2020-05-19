Gullah Avenue murder suspect expected in bond court Tuesday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A murder suspect is expected in bond court on Tuesday.

Authorities say Quinton Taylor, 36, shot and killed 27-year-old Deandre Rivers on Gullah Avenue on May 6th.

Officers responded to a call shortly before 5:00 a.m. and observed a white vehicle with the car door open and two bullet holes on the window.

Rivers was found deceased inside the vehicle

Jail records show Taylor was already booked in the Charleston County Detention Center on unrelated charges.

He is expected in bond court for the murder and gun charges connected to that shooting.