NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is investigating after a gun was found on the campus of Goodwin Elementary School Monday.

According to Charleston County School District (CCSD) spokesperson Andy Pruitt, a custodian found the gun on school grounds Monday before class started.

Pruitt said that CCSD is not aware of any threats being made to staff or students.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.