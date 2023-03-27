CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after they said a man was injured during a shooting that involved two moving vehicles on Sunday afternoon in the Hollywood area.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a location off Highway 162 around 3:30 p.m. where they found a man at the scene of a crash suffering from a non-life-threatening injury.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“An initial investigation revealed that the man was driving a vehicle that was involved in a gunfight with someone in another vehicle,” said Andrew Knapp, Public Information Office for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Knapp said that after the man was struck by a bullet, he lost control of the vehicle and crash into another that was not involved in the shooting.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

“Deputies later found the other vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting. Detectives are working to identify all the occupants of both vehicles,” Knapp said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 843-743-7200.