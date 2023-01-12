CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) recently arrested multiple people who were found to be in possession of guns and drugs after an encounter in a King Street parking garage.

According to CPD, officers were patrolling the garage at 399 King Street the night of January 7 because “parking garages in the Central Business District have been plagued with both documented and repeated narcotic and weapon law violations over the course of the past year.”

When officers got to the third level, they noticed what looked like a man peeing next to an idling car. Officers noted that “it was apparent that the occupants of the vehicle were not making an attempt to exit the vehicle or vacate the parking facility.”

The report states that when officers engaged with the group, the driver “started making furtive movements underneath the steering wheel,” which they believed was him trying to conceal a weapon.

The occupants of the car were removed and officers “observed a hand gun … on the floor board in front of the drivers seat.” They also found three additional firearms, one AR-15, approximately 140 grams ($1,040 worth) of presumed marijuana, and a digital scale, according to the report.

None of the individuals had concealed weapons permits.

Jahmik Wittrell (22) was arrested and charged with manufacturing/possession with intent to distribute and unlawful carrying of a weapon (x2). He was released on a $75,000 bond.

David Chestnut (22) was arrested and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon. He was released on a $20,000 bond.

Ishmael Wittrell (24) was arrested and charged with simple possession of marijuana and cited for public urination. He was released on a $615 bond.