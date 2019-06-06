Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home to Lowcountry family

by: Tim Renaud

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) Charleston Habitat for Humanity dedicated a new home for a local family Thursday in North Charleston.

The new house was built by volunteers, including the homeowner herself!

The new homeowner, Carla White and her four kids, said they are more than ready and excited to move into their new home.

“I don’t have words to explain how excited I am,” said White. “I am just all over the place I am nervous, excited, grateful.”

The white family is expected to move in sometime this month.

