Hackers manage to steal $1,600 from Charleston woman through gift card scam

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A local woman says she was scammed into giving online hackers more than $1,000 in gift cards.

According to a report from the Charleston Police Department, a woman approached an officer on Tuesday to report she had been scammed.

The woman told police she decided to log into her computer on November 28th and said her desktop screen was flashing a banner that said she needed to contact Microsoft with a phone number, 1-800-642-7676, and that the computer was being hacked from someone in China.

The report states the woman called the number and spoke with someone she thought was a representative with Microsoft. That person, she said, told her that someone was attempting to hack into her computer and that they could log in and see who was doing it.

The unknown caller remotely logged into her computer.

Once they had access, the caller said she needed to move money from her bank account in order to protect her account. She was instructed to get as many gift cards as she could and call them back, the report states.

The woman went to Walmart and purchased 4 gift cards totaling $1,000. She purchased a $300 Dollar General eBay gift card totaling $300 and a Family Dollar eBay card for $300 – the total amount was $1,600.

After calling the number back and reading off the serial numbers on the back of the cards, the report states she began to realize that something was not right, unfortunately, she had already given the card serial numbers to the caller.

The victim went to her bank the next day and a representative advised her she had been scammed.