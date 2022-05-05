NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston on Thursday confirmed that its Twitter page has been hacked.

The hack happened Thursday afternoon, according to a spokesperson. It is unclear how the hackers gained access to the account.

Screenshot of the private account and changed bio

While the hackers had not sent any Tweets from the account as of 3:00 p.m. Thursday, the page was changed from public to private.

Additionally, the bio was changed to read “Support Team North Charleston Cottingham. You will be informed of an important development regarding your account via this channel.”

A spokesperson for the city said that they are awaiting assistance from Twitter support.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.