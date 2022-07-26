HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) – Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary is working to raise money for the more than 200 animals at the shelter through the Laps of Love fundraising event.

On August 13, swimmers are invited to participate in either a two-hour, 200-lap swim or a one-hour, 100-lap swim with the goal of raising $25,000. Those who don’t want to swim but still want to contribute can sponsor swimmers either through a one-time donation, or per lap.

Event sponsors and matching sponsors are also being accepted.

Donations will go towards purchasing food and supplies for animals and meeting health and medical needs of animals who came to the shelter with issues such as skin infections, heartworms, malnutrition, and traumatic injuries.

To participate as a swimmer, email j.middleton@halliehill.com.

Click here to donate and click here to watch the event live, starting August 13 at 6:30 a.m.