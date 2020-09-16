Hallmark movie searching for current/former Naval personnel to be paid extras

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The casting agency behind Hallmark’s “USS Christmas” is searching for paid extras to appear in the movie, which will be partially filmed in Charleston.

Current and former Naval personnel over the age of 20 are encouraged to apply. Males and females of any ethnicities will be considered; the main requirement is that all extras “MUST have past or present Navy experience.”

Those selected will receive $64 per hour for every eight hours, and time and a half for every subsequent hour. Those able to supply their own uniforms will receive an additional $50.

All extras must be tested for COVID-19, and will receive $20 for getting tested.

Filming is set to begin on Monday, September 28 and end on Thursday, October 1.

Those interested should create an account at this link.