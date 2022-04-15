CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hallmark movie filing in Charleston and Edisto Island is looking for locals to play extras, stand-ins, and body doubles.

‘Girlfriends’ Getaway’ starring Tamera Mowry will shoot from late April to mid-May in various locations around the Lowcountry.

The casting company promises competitive daily rates for all involved in the project.

COVID-19 testing is required to work on set.

Anyone interested should email a current photo (no filters) or headshot, phone number, birth date, and any dietary restrictions to klrcreativegroupsc@gmail.com