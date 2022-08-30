CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The fourth annual Braggin’ Rights Bash held by Halls Signature Events is returning to Charleston September 21, with plans for a bigger celebration than ever before.

The culinary and cocktail competition brings together chefs and mixologists from all nine of the Hall Family restaurants to raise money for the Bill Hall Culinary Entrepreneurship Endowed Scholarship at Trident Tech.

A ticket costs $150 and gives guests access to samples of food and cocktails from all of the competitors as well as a live band and cash bar.

Celebrity judges will choose the best cocktail and dish in a blind taste test, and guests can vote for the “people’s choice.” The winning cocktail will be featured on all Halls menus.

The event will flow from inside Halls Signature Events onto Faber Street, which will be shut down for the event.

Tickets go on sale September 7 at this link.