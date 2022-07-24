CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A portion of Savannah Highway near Parker’s Ferry Road in Adams Run is closed due to a crash involving law enforcement.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the crash shortly before 10:00 p.m.

Deputies said a Hanahan police officer was involved in the crash.

Minor injuries were reported and the officer was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment.

Southbound lanes of Savannah Highway have been temporarily shut down to allow emergency responders to clear the roadway, according to the sheriff’s office.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.