HAPPENING SOON: Memorial for Bella the dog

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A memorial for Bella the dog is being held today, according to an Instagram post shared by Pet Helpers SC.

The event will begin at 4:30 on Sullivan’s Island.

Those attending are asked to park outside of Sunrise Church 322 Middle Road.

The post encouraged everyone to join in the celebration of Bella’s life, as she would “be amazed to see how many people cared about her wellbeing.”

Bella’s owner, Ben Brengle, said that he genuinely appreciated the “10,000+ engagements received via social, text, phone, and email.”

Brengle also said that he looks “forward to meeting the muscle behind the movement that is you.”

In the coming days, Brengle said he will be working to produce a memorial video for Bella as well.