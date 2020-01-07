HAPPENING SOON: Memorial for Bella the dog

SULLIVANS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A memorial for Bella the dog is being held today, according to an Instagram post shared by Pet Helpers SC.
Join us in celebrating the life of Bella tonight at 4:30 at Sullivan’s Island. “For those who followed Bella’s story, those who will learn about it in the future, and those who won’t, the impact will be felt by all, and it starts tomorrow. So please, we encourage you to join us. Bella will be amazed to see how many people cared about her well being as she crosses the Rainbow Bridge before terrorizing all of the dogs who have already crossed it. We look forward to meeting the muscle behind the movement that is you. Please park and meet outside of Sunrise Church (322 Middle Rd) on Sullivan’s Island at 4:30 PM as the sun sets on Bella’s life as we know it in the flesh. Lastly, after taking the last 36 hours to float in my thoughts and feelings, I am back and active. Crushed. But back, and slowly regaining the momentum needed to get my vision off the ground. My first order of business will be answering, thanking and addressing the genuinely appreciated 10,000 + engagements received via social, text, phone and email along with producing a much needed memorial video for Bella. Long nights ahead of us, but without them, there will be no #changedorbella. No rest”
The event will begin at 4:30 on Sullivan’s Island.
Those attending are asked to park outside of Sunrise Church 322 Middle Road.
The post encouraged everyone to join in the celebration of Bella’s life, as she would “be amazed to see how many people cared about her wellbeing.”
Bella’s owner, Ben Brengle, said that he genuinely appreciated the “10,000+ engagements received via social, text, phone, and email.”
Brengle also said that he looks “forward to meeting the muscle behind the movement that is you.”
In the coming days, Brengle said he will be working to produce a memorial video for Bella as well.