CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The West Ashley Chamber of Commerce will host the third annual West Ashley Restaurant Festival.

The festival will gather restaurants from around the tri-county area to Avondale Center to give the community a taste of their best dishes.

Starting at 2 p.m., guests can enjoy free samples of signature dishes. Then, from 2:45 p.m. until 6 p.m., foods will be available for purchase.

Over 10 vendors have RSVP’d for the event including Verde, Triangle Char & Bar, La Hacienda, Outback Steakhouse, and more.

Guests can also enjoy music, entertainment, and activities throughout the afternoon.

General admission is $15 ahead of the event, and $20 on the day of. Senior citizens and educators are admitted free. Tickets can be purchased here.

The festival will take place at 828 Savannah Highway in West Ashley.