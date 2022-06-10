CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston County deputy who faces charges after a deadly crash that claimed the lives of three people on Mother’s Day has a bond hearing set for Friday.

Charleston County Deputy Emily Pelletier is expected to surrender herself Friday at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Following a nearly month-long investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol, arrest warrants were issued for Deputy Pelletier on Tuesday.

She is charged with three counts of reckless homicide.

The investigation revealed that Pelletier was driving at 73 miles per hour when she ran a stop sign and slammed into a vehicle carrying Stephanie Dantzler and her daughters Shanice and Miranda Dantzler-Williams. All three occupants died at the scene.

In addition, Sheriff Kristin Graziano said in a Tuesday press conference that Pelletier’s lights and sirens were not activated at the time of the crash. Dashcam footage did not capture the crash.

The sheriff’s office also said there is no change to Pelletier’s employment status, so far.

The bond hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday with a press conference to follow afterward.