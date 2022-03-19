CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This weekend, the Charleston Bluegrass Festival returns for its seventh year.

The festival features music from numerous Charleston-based bluegrass artists including Town Mountain, The Wilson Springs Hotel, The Lowhils, and the Pluff Mud String Band.

Attendees can camp out under the stats and enjoy performances on the beautiful 6,000-acre grounds of the Woodlands Nature Reserve.

On Saturday and Sunday, camping gates open at noon, event gats at 5 p.m. and shows start at 7 p.m.

Guests can also enjoy food and art from different vendors.

VIP ticket holders have added access to VIP stage viewing areas, lounges with complimentary refreshments, discounted drinks from VIP bars, and premier parking.

For a single day, general admission tickets are $65 and VIP tickets are $129 per night (not including camping).

For both days, general admission tickets are $109 and VIP tickets are $249 per night (not including camping).

Woodlands Nature Reserve is located at 4279 Ashley River Road.