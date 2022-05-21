NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – This weekend, the Charleston Food Truck Festival is returning for its 11th year.

Known as the largest food truck festival, the event will spread across five acres at Tanger Outlets.

On Saturday and Sunday, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., locals can try cuisines from over 35 food trucks and enjoy cocktails, beers, and seltzers from three bars.

There will also be live music, DJs, and performances. Guests can also bring their pets, chairs, and blankets.

More details can be found on the festival’s Facebook page.