CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Council will host a town hall to give updates and allow community input on the Glenn McConnell Parkway Widening Project.

With construction on Glenn McConnel Parkway set to begin this month, Councilmember Kylon Middleton will host the town hall in West Ashley, offering residents the chance to ask questions and give feedback on the road project.

“The purpose of this town hall is to update residents on the construction process and let people know what they can expect as the project team moves forward with widening the road,” said Middleton.

The road widening project aims to relieve traffic congestion on Glenn McConnell Parkway by widening the road from four to six lanes between Bees Ferry Road and Magwood Drive.

In addition, bike and pedestrian facilities will be improved with an added multi-use path to allow safer pedestrian access across the CSX Railway.

The town hall will take place at 6 p.m. at Bees Ferry Library located at 3035 Sanders Road in West Ashley.

More information on the project can be found here.