CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The beginning of the first three hearings regarding the accused individuals in the fatal shooting of Thomas DiLorenzo, is happening Monday.

On July 17, 2020, DiLorenzo and his wife Suzanne Austin, the then-new College of Charleston Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs, walked around the intersection of King and Clifford Streets when armed individuals approached them, demanding money, according to Charleston Police.

In the robbery attempt, DiLorenzon was shot and taken to the Medical University of South Carolina where he later died from his injuries.

Two teens fled the scene but were eventually found and arrested. They were aged 15 and 16. A week later, a third 15-year-old was arrested.

Limited information was released in the case, however, CPD said one of the juveniles – later identified as Travis Jermaine Wilson, now 18 years old – had been held for nearly two years awaiting trial and adjudication.

Travis Jermaine Wilson | Via Charleston County Detention Center

According to Charleston County jail records, Wilson had a list of charges including murder, armed robbery armed with a deadly weapon, and third-degree assault and battery.