UPDATE: Leaders with Trident Health said the groundbreaking will be moved to May 2nd due to rain in the forecast.

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Trident Health will break ground on its new freestanding James Island ER Monday morning.

James Island Emergency will contain 11 beds with emergency medical services available 24/7.

The 13,000 square-foot facility will expand access to care for underserved communities, according to Trident Health officials.

“Our new James Island freestanding ER will provide residents of James and Johns Island and their neighbors access to board-certified emergency physicians who are part of a Trident Health team that provided emergency care to more than 150,000 Lowcountry patients last year,” said President and CEO Christina Oh.

James Island Emergency will also include a trauma room, diagnostic labs, as well as stroke and behavioral health telemedicine services.

The facility will be located at 945 Folly Road and is expected to open in 2023.

The groundbreaking begins at 10 a.m.