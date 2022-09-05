TICKET UPDATE: According to RiverDogs officials, advance ticket reservations hit capacity Monday morning. Unclaimed standing room and seats will be available on Monday evening on a standby basis.

—

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will host a Labor Day celebration at “The Joe,” featuring a concert from the Charleston Symphony.

Celebrate the holiday at The Joe with music and fireworks on Monday night.

“The Charleston Symphony will perform a program featuring music by John Williams, Duke Ellington and many other pops favorites,” Charleston officials said in a press release.

Gates will open at 6 p.m.

The concert will begin at 8:00 p.m. and will be followed by fireworks.

The event will be free to attend, but guests must reserve tickets for the event. All tickets are general admission.

Concessions will be available for purchase from the RiverDogs hospitality team.