CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Public Works will host a second public meeting for the Main Road Corridor Project, Segment C.

Segment C of the project includes improvements to Bohicket Road between Maybank Highway to Betsy Kerrison Parkway.

The meeting will happen at St. John’s Parrish Church, located at 3673 Maybank Highway in Johns Island from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The project aims to combat traffic congestion and increase capacity on Main Road and Bohicket Road within the study area.

During the meeting, residents can see updated alternatives and speak with the project team.

Residents can also submit their comments online on the project’s website, during in-person meetings, or by mailing them to the project manager, Herbert Nimz, at 4045 Bridge View Drive, Suite B309 in North Charleston.

Comments can be submitted through May 27 and will be used to help shape project prospects.