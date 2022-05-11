MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department is teaming up with mental health officials for open house event on Wednesday.

The mental health open house will highlight available options for those in need of resources in the Charleston area. Local officials for mental health care and support will also be in attendance.

The open house will start with Narcan training followed by remarks given by local leaders and dialogue by officials bringing mental health services to the area.

The event runs from 6 p.m. through 8 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Town Hall.