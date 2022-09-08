JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Medical University of South Carolina leaders are breaking ground on its new Sea Islands Medical Pavilion on Johns Island Thursday.

In January, MUSC received a $1 million grant from the Town of Kiawah Island that will fund the new medical facility. Leaders say the new facility will make healthcare more accessible to nearby populations.

Sea Islands Medical Pavilion will have four exam rooms, two trauma rooms, imaging and lab services, and a helicopter pad.

Via Medical University of South Carolina

The 22,740-square-foot facility will allow patients to receive emergency care services and choice outpatient services provided by MUSC.

“This new facility will make a crucial difference in the life-threatening emergencies and provide the Sea Islands communities with greater ease of mind,” said Kiawah Island Mayor John Labriola.

The facility will be located at 1884 Seabrook Island Road.

Groundbreaking begins at 3 p.m.