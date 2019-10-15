Harbor Point Fire investigation complete; cause of fire unknown

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A large building fire at the Harbor Pointe Apartments in Mount Pleasant has left approximately $750,000 of damage and 21 people displaced.

The fire broke out over the weekend at Building 315 around 2:23 PM. The Mount Pleasant Fire Department responded to the incident and cleared the scene at 7:19 PM.

The department discovered that the fire originated from or around Unit 12 in the building. The cause of the fire is “undetermined after investigation.”

Fire Chief Mike Mixon says that investigators sifted through the damage to try and find the cause of the fire. However, water damage from extinguishing the fire can make it more difficult to find.

“Part of the problem of a fire like this is just extensive damage from water damage and a heavy fire load,” says Mixon. “To actually put a definitive cause on it is difficult.”

He says the investigators spoke with the residents to confirm that cooking or smoking weren’t the cause of the fire. After looking into electrical, they could not determine any cause and marked the case as undefined.

The damage to the complex is estimated to be around $750,000. The top 8 units experienced the bulk of the fire damage while the bottom 8 is water damage.

One of the residents of the apartment complex showed the water damage in his unit of the building. He and many others that have now lost their homes due to the incident are staying in hotels.

“I’m just happy that no one got hurt,” he says.

We’ll be giving updates as crews begin cleanup on Building 315 and ways that the community can help the impacted families.